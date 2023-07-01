Navy seizes nearly 100kg of Keala cannabis amounting to Rs. 30 mn

Navy seizes nearly 100kg of Keala cannabis amounting to Rs. 30 mn

July 1, 2023   01:00 pm

Nearly 100 kilograms of Kerala cannabis, amounting to around Rs. 30 million, have been seized by the Sri Lanka Navy in the  Iluppakadawai lagoon area in Mannar.

The stock of narcotics was seized during a search operation carried out on Friday (30 June), by SLNS Buwaneka and SLNS Gajaba belonging to the North Central Naval Command.

Three sacks containing a total of 92 kilograms and 250 grams of Kerala cannabis were found hidden away in nearby shrubs, Sri Lanka Navy reported, adding that the gross street value of the consignment is believed to be around Rs. 30 million. 

Accordingly, the stock of narcotics is being kept in the custody of the Navy, until it is handed over to authorities for onward legal action.

