The prices of all kinds of arrack and beer have been increased following the increase in Excise Duty.

Accordingly, the price all kinds of beer have been increased by Rs. 300 per bottle while the price of beer went up by Rs. 50.

Meanwhile, owing to the Excise Duty hike, the prices of cigarettes too were raised under four categories, by Rs. 5, Rs. 15, Rs. 20, and Rs. 25, with effect from today (July 01).