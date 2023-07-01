Parliamentary committee appointed to tackle drug menace

July 1, 2023   04:40 pm

A Parliamentary Select Committee has been appointed to control and eradicate the rapidly spreading drug menace in the country, the Communications Department of Parliament said today.

This was communicated to the parliament by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena earlier today (July 01).

Chaired by Public Security Minister Tiran Alles, the committee will look into and identify the mechanisms to be implemented for the immediate control and eradication of the drug menace in the country.

The committee is also tasked with submitting its observations and recommendations to the parliament.

Accordingly, State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Sisira Jayakody, State Minister of Health Dr. Seetha Arambepola, MP Buddhika Pathirana, MP Dr. Gayashan Nawananda, MP Thushara Indunil Amarasena, MP Dr. Upul Galappaththi, MP Major Sudarshana Denipitiya, MP Asanka Navarathna, MP Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha, MP Thavaraja Kalai Arasan, Manjula Dissanayake have been selected as the members of the said committee.

