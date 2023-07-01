SLFP to remain neutral on domestic debt optimization

July 1, 2023   05:17 pm

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to take a neutral stance with regard to the proposed domestic debt optimization (DDO), party chair Maithripala Sirisena stated.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the former President noted that while the restructuring of local debt introduces certain positive elements to the country’s economy, there still remain a few issues that need to be resolved.

Thus, former President Sirisena asserted that the SLFP will remain neutral.

A full-day special parliamentary session is taking place until 07:30 p.m. today (01 July) during which the lawmakers are debating the DDO plan aimed at debt sustainability and economic recovery.

Following the debate, all MPs are scheduled to vote on the proposed DDO strategy.

Upon approval, the plan will be presented to the public on July 04. Superannuation funds EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) and ETF (Employees’ Trust Fund) have been given 21 days until July 25 to review and agree or disagree with the proposed plan.

