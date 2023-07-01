Associate of drug trafficker Saima arrested

Associate of drug trafficker Saima arrested

July 1, 2023   06:32 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an individual, identified as an associate of the drug kingpin ‘Saima’, for the possession of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) .

The arrest was made during a raid conducted by the STF near the Ratmalana railway station, during which 15 grams and 5 milligrams of Ice were found in the suspect’s possession, along with drug money to the tune of Rs. 211,000.

The raid was carried out based on a tip-off received by the Special Operations Unit of the STF, the police said.

Accordingly, the suspect, identified as a 43-year-old resident of Angulana, is believed to be a relative of ‘Saima’, an ill-famed drug trafficker known in the Dehiwala, Mt. Lavinia and Ratmalana areas, and has been handed over to the Mt. Lavinia Police Station for further investigations.

