Man hacked to death over personal dispute; remains found in lake The remains of an individual were found in a lake in the Nilsirigama area in Pamunugama earlier today (01 July), Police reported.

Accordingly, the deceased has been identified as a 34-year-old resident of the Thudella area, who had been reported missing since 20 May, as per a complaint lodged by his wife.

Police have arrested a 42-year-old individual, who is believed to be the last person to have met the deceased, in connection with the murder.

Upon being questioned by the police, the suspect admitted to hacking the victim to death over a personal dispute.

Accordingly, the suspect is due to be produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court, while police personnel have been deployed to the site where the deceased’s body parts were found.