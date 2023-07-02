Showery conditions expected to enhance during next few days

The Meteorology Department says that prevailing showery condition over the South Western parts of the island is expected to be temporarily enhanced during the next few days.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Northern provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in Western slopes of the central hills, North-central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Matara via Mullaitivu, Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. A few showers will occur in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanthurai and Mannar.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanthurai and Mannar will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.