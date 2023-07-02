Welfare beneficiaries list of the disabled, elderly and sick people to be announced next week

July 2, 2023   10:16 am

State Minister of Social Empowerment Anupa Pasqual says that the list of eligible individuals for the welfare benefits to the disabled, elderly and sick people will be announced next week.

Meanwhile, the State Minister also emphasized that there is still time to submit the appeals or objections regarding the “Aswesuma” beneficiaries list, if someone has not submitted as of yet.

The Director General of Trade Unions to the President, Saman Ratnapriya has informed the general public to refer a copy of the relevant appeals to the Presidential Secretariat, if they are not satisfied with the appeals process.

Furthermore, the General Secretary of the United National Party (UNP) Palitha Range Bandara stressed that people should not come forward for protests against the “Aswesuna” welfare benefits scheme for the needs of other political parties.

