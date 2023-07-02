42 uni students hospitalized after wasp attack in Hanthana Mountain Range

July 2, 2023   10:46 am

At least 42 university students have been hospitalized following a wasp attack while trekking in the Hanthana Mountain Range.

Police said that the incident was reported last afternoon (July 01).

The wasp attack has left 15 female students and 27 male students injured, the police said, adding that police and army personnel took measures to immediately admit them to the Kandy Teaching Hospital via the 1990 ‘Suwa Seriya’ ambulance service together with area residents.

The other students have been sent back in the same buses in which they had arrived, according to police.

The group of students who were climbing the mountain included 276 students of Meepe University and 64 students of Sri Jayawardenepura University. 

Kandy Police is conducting investigations regarding the incident.

