Govt. to withdraw from Co-operative activities

Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando says that the government is working to withdraw from the Co-operative service programme.

However, the minister emphasized that if the Co-operative service is affected by the government’s intervention, the government should refrain from intervening in its activities.

“We are now thinking about how the government can leave the Co-operatives business”, he said.

“We can only move forward with this program if the Co-operative suggests itself on what kind of intervention [from the govt.] they need and how they need that intervention to happen. We should then move with those suggestions.”

“Therefore, especially the Prime Minister and I were thinking to take decisions in this regard in the near future”, he added.