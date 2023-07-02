Navy seize 1,947kg of smuggled Kendu leaves in Puttalam

July 2, 2023   02:31 pm

Sri Lanka Navy has seized 1,947 kilograms of smuggled Kendu leaves and apprehended a suspect during a special operation conducted in the Karative beach area in Puttalam this morning (July 02).

The apprehension was made by SLNS Vijaya belonging to the Northwestern Naval Command, and they took custody of 65 packages of the stock of Kendu leaves weighing 1,947kg.

The suspect held in this operation has been identified as a resident of Karative, Puttalam and aged 50, the Navy said.

The accused along with Kendu leaves has been handed over to the Kalpitiya Police for onward legal action.

