Heavy showers above 100 mm expected in several areas

The Meteorology Department says that prevailing showery condition over the South Western parts of the island is expected to continue.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Northern provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara- Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Dept. said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts, according to the relevant department.

Thereby, the Meteorological Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.