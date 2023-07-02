Heavy showers above 100 mm expected in several areas

Heavy showers above 100 mm expected in several areas

July 2, 2023   04:30 pm

The Meteorology Department says that prevailing showery condition over the South Western parts of the island is expected to continue.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Northern provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. 

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara- Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Dept. said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts, according to the relevant department.

Thereby, the Meteorological Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Views expressed in political arena on domestic debt optimization strategy

Views expressed in political arena on domestic debt optimization strategy

Views expressed in political arena on domestic debt optimization strategy

Wild elephant attacks safari jeep 'harassing' elephants at Minneriya park

Wild elephant attacks safari jeep 'harassing' elephants at Minneriya park

Ailing tusker 'Muthu Raja'airlifted back to Thailand for treatment

Ailing tusker 'Muthu Raja'airlifted back to Thailand for treatment

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.02

Request from students of school in Galenbindunuwewa for proper sports facilities

Request from students of school in Galenbindunuwewa for proper sports facilities

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

President hopeful of Sri Lanka overcoming bankruptcy status by September (English)

President hopeful of Sri Lanka overcoming bankruptcy status by September (English)

Parliamentary committee appointed to tackle drug menace (English)

Parliamentary committee appointed to tackle drug menace (English)