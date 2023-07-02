Litro Gas to reduce prices on Tuesday

July 2, 2023   04:38 pm

Litro Gas Lanka, one of the country’s two leading suppliers of domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas, will once again revise the prices of its domestic LP gas cylinders on July 04.

When inquired by Ada Derana, a spokesperson of the company stated that there will be a reduction in the prices of LP gas cylinders this time as well.

Accordingly, this will be the fourth consecutive price reduction of the LP gas cylinders which was carried out recently.

During the previous price revision, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder was reduced by Rs. 452 to Rs. 3,186, while the 05kg cylinder was reduced by Rs. 181 to Rs. 1,281, and the 2.3kg cylinder was reduced by Rs. 83 to Rs. 598.

The Laugfs Gas Company also announced recently that there may be a price revision in the future, but no official announcement has been made regarding the matter so far.

