Our responsibility to stabilize and strengthen the country  Namal

Our responsibility to stabilize and strengthen the country  Namal

July 2, 2023   08:03 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa states that it is their responsibility to stabilize and strengthen the country at the moment.

A full-day special parliamentary session took place on Saturday (July 01), in order to pass the Domestic Debt Optimisation strategy in the parliament. However, MP Namal Rajapaksa had not participated in the debate.

Speaking in this regard, the SLPP parliamentarian said that the decisions taken to develop the country should be populist.

“We need to make necessary decisions to develop the economy of this country. It is the responsibility of the SLPP to transform those decisions into populist decisions”, he mentioned.

Rajapaksa also emphasized that the debt restructuring process should be fair for everyone.

“Debt restructuring is fine, but it should be fair for everyone.”

“The government should provide reasons on why one part should be restructured and another should not. There is no point in telling that reason to us as representative of parliament. Tell those reasons to this country”, he added.

“This is a period when we, as a country have to take decisive decisions.”

Commenting further, the MP alleged that opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and his party were previously in support of the DDO strategy, but objected at the last moment.

“We saw how Sajith Premadasa’s party was telling that they would support this, but they voted against it at the final moment”.

“I don’t know why. They always objected at the last minute. That’s their political character,” he said.

However, MP Rajapaksa also stated that “we have a responsibility to stabilize this country. We have a responsibility to strengthen this country.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.02

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.02

Views expressed in political arena on domestic debt optimization strategy

Views expressed in political arena on domestic debt optimization strategy

Wild elephant attacks safari jeep 'harassing' elephants at Minneriya park

Wild elephant attacks safari jeep 'harassing' elephants at Minneriya park

Ailing tusker 'Muthu Raja'airlifted back to Thailand for treatment

Ailing tusker 'Muthu Raja'airlifted back to Thailand for treatment

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.02

Request from students of school in Galenbindunuwewa for proper sports facilities

Request from students of school in Galenbindunuwewa for proper sports facilities

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00