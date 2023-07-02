Our responsibility to stabilize and strengthen the country  Namal

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa states that it is their responsibility to stabilize and strengthen the country at the moment.

A full-day special parliamentary session took place on Saturday (July 01), in order to pass the Domestic Debt Optimisation strategy in the parliament. However, MP Namal Rajapaksa had not participated in the debate.

Speaking in this regard, the SLPP parliamentarian said that the decisions taken to develop the country should be populist.

“We need to make necessary decisions to develop the economy of this country. It is the responsibility of the SLPP to transform those decisions into populist decisions”, he mentioned.

Rajapaksa also emphasized that the debt restructuring process should be fair for everyone.

“Debt restructuring is fine, but it should be fair for everyone.”

“The government should provide reasons on why one part should be restructured and another should not. There is no point in telling that reason to us as representative of parliament. Tell those reasons to this country”, he added.

“This is a period when we, as a country have to take decisive decisions.”

Commenting further, the MP alleged that opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and his party were previously in support of the DDO strategy, but objected at the last moment.

“We saw how Sajith Premadasa’s party was telling that they would support this, but they voted against it at the final moment”.

“I don’t know why. They always objected at the last minute. That’s their political character,” he said.

However, MP Rajapaksa also stated that “we have a responsibility to stabilize this country. We have a responsibility to strengthen this country.”