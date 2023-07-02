No union leader or officers submitted asset liability statements: Labour Ministry

The Ministry of Labour alleges that neither the union leaders nor officers have provided asset liability statements within the granted period.

When inquired by “Ada Derana”, Secretary of the Ministry R.P.A. Wimalaweera stated that none of those 2,000 representatives has so far submitted asset liability statements.

In general, the officials including trade union leaders of state and semi-government institutions must submit their asset-liability statements to the Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, as per the Asset Liability Act.

Wimalaweera also stressed that although he has informed the relevant parties regarding the matter, no response has been received in this regard.

However, the ministry’s secretary further emphasized that he has not been granted authority through the act to take any further actions regarding the matter.