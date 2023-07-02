Sri Lanka must adopt new industrial strategies - CBSL Governor

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe says he is of the view that Sri Lanka must adopt new industrial strategies to direct the country’s industries towards a growth path.

The CBSL chief further expressed that Sri Lanka’s industrial sector must focus on export-oriented growth, adding that the country’s entrepreneurs should be supported to gain access to global markets.

He further pointed out that it is imperative to revisit the National Industrial Development strategy in line with dynamics in international markets.