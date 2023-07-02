Sri Lanka must adopt new industrial strategies - CBSL Governor

Sri Lanka must adopt new industrial strategies - CBSL Governor

July 2, 2023   10:38 pm

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe says he is of the view that Sri Lanka must adopt new industrial strategies to direct the country’s industries towards a growth path.

The CBSL chief further expressed that Sri Lanka’s industrial sector must focus on export-oriented growth, adding that the country’s entrepreneurs should be supported to gain access to global markets.

He further pointed out that it is imperative to revisit the National Industrial Development strategy in line with dynamics in international markets.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka must adopt new industrial strategies - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka must adopt new industrial strategies - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka must adopt new industrial strategies - CBSL Governor (English)

MoU to be signed for direct flights between Sri Lanka and Israel (English)

MoU to be signed for direct flights between Sri Lanka and Israel (English)

Inland Revenue Act and Appropriation Act to be amended  State Minister (English)

Inland Revenue Act and Appropriation Act to be amended  State Minister (English)

'Muthu Raja' airlifted back to Thailand for treatment (English)

'Muthu Raja' airlifted back to Thailand for treatment (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.02

Concerns raised over unhealthy foods being sold at Galle Face Green

Concerns raised over unhealthy foods being sold at Galle Face Green

The country will be destroyed before 2048 if this continues - Cardinal Ranjith

The country will be destroyed before 2048 if this continues - Cardinal Ranjith

Sri Lanka's DDO strategy to be made public within two days  Finance Ministry

Sri Lanka's DDO strategy to be made public within two days  Finance Ministry