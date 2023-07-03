Very heavy showers above 150 mm expected in several areas

July 3, 2023   08:09 am

The Meteorology Department says that prevailing showery conditions over the south western parts of the island is expected to continue.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. 

Very heavy showers above 150 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. A few showers will occur in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.    

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota will be rough at times.  

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

