Applications to be called for interest-free student loan scheme from tomorrow

Applications to be called for interest-free student loan scheme from tomorrow

July 3, 2023   10:59 am

The calling of applications for the interest-free student loan scheme to 5,000 students who have faced the G.C.E Advanced Level examination in the years 2019, 2020 and 2021, for their higher education in private universities, will commence from tomorrow (July 04), says the State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

The State Minister pointed out that the students who obtain the relevant loan facility need to follow job-oriented courses.

“The project to provide interest-free loans to 5,000 students for their higher studies in private universities for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021 has been approved. It is currently scheduled to be announced by the Ministry of Education”, the state minister emphasized.

Accordingly, the students who have faced the G.C.E. A/L examination in the years 2019, 2020 or 2021, can apply for this loan scheme from July 04 to July 07, Siyambalapitiya said.

He further expressed that this is a special decision taken by the government for the need for higher education in the country, adding that the entire interest for this program is born by the government for the education of the students.

“There, the priority is given to job-oriented courses,” the state minister highlighted.

“As per our previous experiences, even if such loan facilities have been provided before, more than 90% of the students have followed courses that are in demand for employment immediately after leaving the university.”

Furthermore, Siyambalapitiya emphasized that if any competition arose for the loan scheme, it will be decided according to the Z-Score of the students.

“Accordingly, the students who go to private universities with integrity and are ready to study special job-oriented courses will receive this loan facility,” he pointed out.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka must adopt new industrial strategies - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka must adopt new industrial strategies - CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lanka must adopt new industrial strategies - CBSL Governor (English)

MoU to be signed for direct flights between Sri Lanka and Israel (English)

MoU to be signed for direct flights between Sri Lanka and Israel (English)

Inland Revenue Act and Appropriation Act to be amended  State Minister (English)

Inland Revenue Act and Appropriation Act to be amended  State Minister (English)

'Muthu Raja' airlifted back to Thailand for treatment (English)

'Muthu Raja' airlifted back to Thailand for treatment (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.02

Concerns raised over unhealthy foods being sold at Galle Face Green

Concerns raised over unhealthy foods being sold at Galle Face Green

The country will be destroyed before 2048 if this continues - Cardinal Ranjith

The country will be destroyed before 2048 if this continues - Cardinal Ranjith

Sri Lanka's DDO strategy to be made public within two days  Finance Ministry

Sri Lanka's DDO strategy to be made public within two days  Finance Ministry