Young woman missing after falling into Attanagalu Oya while taking selfie

A young woman has been reported missing and is feared drowned after she fell into the Attanagalla Oya near the Dunamale water gauging station while taking a selfie, police said.

Nittambuwa Police mentioned that the 21-year-old, Fathima Fazla, has been identified as a resident of the Gunasinghapura area of Keselwatta.

The missing woman had visited a relative’s home in the Tihariya area along with two other friends and had also accompanied them to near the Attanagalu Oya.

Investigations have revealed that she had slipped and fallen into the water while trying to click a selfie.

Nittambuwa Police are conducting investigations into the incident, while the navy diving teams have been informed regarding the matter.