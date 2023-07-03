Advisory issued for strong winds and rough seas; Showery conditions expected to continue

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for strong winds and rough seas for the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

The advisory will be effective for the period until 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday (July 05).

Accordingly, the Met. Dept. warns that it is dangerous to engage in activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

Therefore, Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be attentive to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department says that the prevailing showery condition over the southwestern parts of the island is expected to continue.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Heavy showers of about 150 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western province and in Galle and Matara districts. Few showers are likely in the Northern province, the department added

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, North-Central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The Met. Dept. also requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.