Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says that prevailing showery condition over the south western parts of the island is expected to continue.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Few showers are likely in the Northern province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. A few showers will occur in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Kankasanthurai, Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota will be rough at times. The sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanthurai will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.