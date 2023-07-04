Air China resumes services from Chengdu to Colombo

July 4, 2023   07:51 am

Resuming operations to Sri Lanka, Air China’s first flight arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Colombo last night with 142 passengers onboard. 

Accordingly, Air China will operate three flights a week from Chengdu Tianfu International Airport to Colombo.

Resuming its operations, the first flight arrived at BIA at 20.20 hrs. on 3rd July with 142 passengers. 

The passengers were warmly welcomed with traditional Kandyan dancing performance and Ceylon tea gift packs. 

Air China Limited is the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China and one of the “Big Three” mainland Chinese airlines (alongside China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines). 

Air China’s headquarters are in Shunyi District, Beijing. Air China’s flight operations are based primarily at Beijing Capital International Airport. 

In 2017, the airline carried 102 million domestic and international passengers with an average load factor of 81%. The airline joined Star Alliance in 2007. 

