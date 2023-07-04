Time to leverage the potential of digital technologies - President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has highlighted that it is time to leverage the potential of digital technologies to drive Sri Lanka forward.

Speaking on the resilience and determination demonstrated by Sri Lankans, in the face of an unprecedented crisis, the Head of State noted that it is time to use the potential of modern technology to further propel Sri Lanka, transforming the country into a prominent global player in the digital marketing industry.

President Wickremesinghe made these remarks in a message to the International Digital Marketing Summit, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.