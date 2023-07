Colombo Stock Market’s All-Share Price Index (ASPI) has crossed 10,000 points after gaining over 560 points shortly after 12 p.m. on Tuesday (July 04).

Accordingly, the ASPI climbed by 562.12 points (5.95%) to end up at 10,005.07 during mid-day trading.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 showed an increase of 222.53 points (8.20%) to 2,936.18).

The mid-day turnover crossed the Rs. 4.38 billion mark.