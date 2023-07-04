Met. Dept. issues advisory for strong winds

Met. Dept. issues advisory for strong winds

July 4, 2023   02:48 pm

Strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times in parts of the island due to the active southwest monsoon condition, the Meteorology Department said in a weather advisory issued this afternoon.

Accordingly, gusty winds are expected in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-western and North-Central provinces, and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Meanwhile, the prevailing showery condition over the southwestern parts of the island is also likely to continue, the Meteorology Department said further.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm are expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Litro brings down LP gas prices

Litro brings down LP gas prices

Litro brings down LP gas prices

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.04

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.04

'Dubai Ruwan' believed to be behind 2022 Mt. Lavinia court complex shooting

'Dubai Ruwan' believed to be behind 2022 Mt. Lavinia court complex shooting

President Ranil attends Kataragama Esala Maha Perahara

President Ranil attends Kataragama Esala Maha Perahara

Over 100,000 tourist arrivals reported in June for first time in four years

Over 100,000 tourist arrivals reported in June for first time in four years

Banks reopen after five-day holiday

Banks reopen after five-day holiday

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LIVE🔴 Revised Litro Gas prices...

LIVE🔴 Revised Litro Gas prices...