Met. Dept. issues advisory for strong winds

Strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times in parts of the island due to the active southwest monsoon condition, the Meteorology Department said in a weather advisory issued this afternoon.

Accordingly, gusty winds are expected in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-western and North-Central provinces, and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

Meanwhile, the prevailing showery condition over the southwestern parts of the island is also likely to continue, the Meteorology Department said further.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm are expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.