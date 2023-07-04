CSE shows significant performance as ASPI gains over 633 points

The Colombo Stock Exchanges All-Share Price Index (ASPI) showed significant performance today (July 04), gaining 633.69 points at the end of trading today to close at 10,076 points.

As a percentage, this is an increase of 6.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 index also moved up by 279.17 points to close at 2,992.82 points at the end of trading today, marking an increase of 10.29 per cent.

The market generated a turnover of more than Rs. 7.41 billion today.