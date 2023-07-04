Welfare beneficiaries list of disabled, elderly and sick made public

The list of individuals eligible for welfare benefits to the disabled, elderly and sick people was made public on Tuesday (04 July).

Accordingly, the relevant list is already on display at certain divisional secretariats and Grama Niladhari offices in parts of the island, the Welfare Benefits Board (WBB) said, adding that the list would be made public at all said offices across the country from tomorrow (05 July).

Meanwhile, the lists approved by both the Social Empowerment and Welfare and Health ministries have also been added to the lists of those eligible for ‘Aswesuma’ welfare benefit scheme, with no amendments, while the usual allowances for the differently-abled, elderly, and kidney patients would also be provided.