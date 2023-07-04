Fmr IGP Wickramaratnes tenure to be extended again?

July 4, 2023   04:56 pm

A final decision pertaining to the appointment of a new Inspector General of Police (IGP) is likely to be made today (04 July), sources have revealed.

While it has been decided that three names suitable for the post would be presented before the Constitutional Council by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, sources said that until such time, the tenure of former IGP C.D .Wickramaratne may be extended once again.

The names of the Senior DIGs Nilantha Jayawardene, Lalith Pathinayake, Deshabandu Tennakoon, Priyantha Weerasooriya and Ajith Rohana have been nominated for the position so far.

However, sources have revealed that in order of seniority, Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon and SDIG of Administration Nilantha Jayawardena stand the best chance against other nominees for the position, adding that a majority of the work within the police department is currently being overseen by the latter.

Meanwhile, police sources pointed out that certain functions of the department have been adversely affected due to the failure to appoint an IGP albeit Wickramaratne’s service having ended on 26 June.

Former IGP C. D. Wickramaratne’s tenure ended on 26 March, after which he received a three-month extension by way of a special gazette notification issued by President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake.

