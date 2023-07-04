High-level Israel delegation and EDB discuss avenues to promote bilateral trade

An official delegation from Israel met the senior EDB officials last Thursday and had a fruitful discussion to explore avenues to promote trade and economic cooperation between Israel and Sri Lanka.

The delegation from Israel was represented by Mr.Ophir Kariv, Head of Bureau, Economic Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel and Ms. Hagar Sapiro-Tal, First Secretary of the Embassy of Israel in India (with accreditation for Sri Lanka).

During the discussion, views were exchanged on exploring mechanisms to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries. Valuable insights were shared on trade opportunities available in Israel and possible trade promotional events that could be organized. The Israel delegation was pleased to be informed of the informative webinar that was organized by the Sri Lanka Embassy in Israel and EDB for Sri Lankan exporters in collaboration with Israel – Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Israel – Asia Chamber of Commerce on 19th June, 2023. Given the growing enthusiasm about the Israeli Market among the Sri Lankan exporters, the EDB senior officials expressed their intention to conduct sector-specific webinars as well as inward and outward B2B missions in partnership with Israel authorities. The EDB Directors also provided an overview of the sector and market-wise capabilities of the Sri Lankan export sector to the visiting Israel representatives.

The representatives from Israel highlighted the opportunities for collaboration between the two countries in sectors such as Health-tech, Biotech, and Agro-tech given the Israel’s prowess in science and technology.