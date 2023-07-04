High-level Israel delegation and EDB discuss avenues to promote bilateral trade

July 4, 2023   11:58 pm

An official delegation from Israel met the senior EDB officials last Thursday and had a fruitful discussion to explore avenues to promote trade and economic cooperation between Israel and Sri Lanka.

The delegation from Israel was represented by Mr.Ophir Kariv, Head of Bureau, Economic Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel and Ms. Hagar Sapiro-Tal, First Secretary of the Embassy of Israel in India (with accreditation for Sri Lanka).

During the discussion, views were exchanged on exploring mechanisms to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries. Valuable insights were shared on trade opportunities available in Israel and possible trade promotional events that could be organized. The Israel delegation was pleased to be informed of the informative webinar that was organized by the Sri Lanka Embassy in Israel and EDB for Sri Lankan exporters in collaboration with Israel – Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Israel – Asia Chamber of Commerce on 19th June, 2023. Given the growing enthusiasm about the Israeli Market among the Sri Lankan exporters, the EDB senior officials expressed their intention to conduct sector-specific webinars as well as inward and outward B2B missions in partnership with Israel authorities. The EDB Directors also provided an overview of the sector and market-wise capabilities of the Sri Lankan export sector to the visiting Israel representatives.

The representatives from Israel highlighted the opportunities for collaboration between the two countries in sectors such as Health-tech, Biotech, and Agro-tech given the Israel’s prowess in science and technology.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Litro brings down LP gas prices (English)

Litro brings down LP gas prices (English)

Litro brings down LP gas prices (English)

Special gazette issued on domestic debt optimization (English)

Special gazette issued on domestic debt optimization (English)

Sri Lankas domestic debt plan a significant step for resolving bank uncertainty - Fitch (English)

Sri Lankas domestic debt plan a significant step for resolving bank uncertainty - Fitch (English)

CPC repaid all loans, is on path to becoming financially stable - Minister (English)

CPC repaid all loans, is on path to becoming financially stable - Minister (English)

Litro reduces LP gas prices for fourth consecutive time in 2023

Litro reduces LP gas prices for fourth consecutive time in 2023

Gunman of 2022 Mt. Lavinia court complex shooting nabbed after lengthy probes

Gunman of 2022 Mt. Lavinia court complex shooting nabbed after lengthy probes

Health authorities accused of misappropriating Rs. 35 million in medicine imports

Health authorities accused of misappropriating Rs. 35 million in medicine imports

Thai authorities give update on Muthu Raja after ailing tusker returns home

Thai authorities give update on Muthu Raja after ailing tusker returns home