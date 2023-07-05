Youth kidnapped after refusing to marry girlfriend

The police have arrested four individuals who were involved in the abduction of a youth who purportedly refused to marry his girlfriend.

The arrests were made by Pinwatta Police early this morning (July 05).

According to the police, the suspects, who arrived on a three-wheeler had kidnapped the youth on the Alubomulla road in Pinwatta, Panadura.

During initial investigations, the police found out that the girlfriend in question, who is reportedly a security forces member, had orchestrated the kidnapping after the youth refused to marry her despite the duo’s relationship.

The four suspects including the girlfriend, identified as residents of Wadduwa area, were taken into police custody after probing a complaint filed by the mother of the kidnapped youth who is an employee of a private company. He had been released by the abductors after being taken to an abandoned house in the area.

Further investigations are underway to apprehend the driver of the three-wheeler in which the perpetrators arrived.

The suspects will be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court later today.