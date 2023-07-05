Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero further remanded

Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero further remanded

July 5, 2023   12:56 pm

The Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero, who was arrested for making statements that could disrupt religious harmony in the country, to be further remanded until July 12, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on May 28 arrested Saddharathana Thero in Anuradhapura, in connection with the probes carried out into a complaint made by Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero.

In his complaint, Ananda Sagara Thero accused Saddharathana Thero of making certain remarks which were deemed prejudicial to religious harmony in the country.

