Nathasha Edirisooriya further remanded

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya, who was arrested for her controversial statements on Buddhism, has been further remanded until July 12.

She was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court earlier today (July 05).

Edirisooriya had landed herself in hot water over certain remarks she had made, allegedly insulting multiple religions during her segment at a recent stand-up comedy show hosted at a leading school in Colombo.

She was arrested by the CID on May 28 at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, while trying to fly out of the country.

Meanwhile, Bruno Divakara – the owner of the YouTube channel ‘SL VLOG’ where Nathasha’s viral video was posted – too was arrested on May 31, however, he was later released on bail conditions after being produced before the court on June 21.