Met. Dept. issues advisory for strong winds

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for strong winds for 24 hours starting from 01.30 p.m. today (05).

Accordingly, the Meteorology Department warns that strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-western, and North-Central provinces, and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts due to the active south-west monsoon condition.

Meanwhile, the prevailing heavy showers over the southwestern part of the island are expected to reduce from tomorrow (06), the department said in the general weather forecast issued for tomorrow.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of showers will are likely in the North-Western province.

Strong winds of about 45-50 kmph can be expected at times in the western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces, as well as in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts, the meteorological department added.

