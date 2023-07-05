Govt. decides to provide funding for maize farmers

July 5, 2023   04:16 pm

The Ministry of Agriculture says that measures will be taken to provide a sum of Rs. 20,000 per acre for the farmers who are cultivating maize in the next ‘Maha’ season, for the preparation of their cultivable land.

The ministry further mentioned that the funds will be provided as a non-refundable amount which is not required to be repaid, to the farmers growing maize in Hambantota, Monaragala, Anuradhapura, Ampara and Badulla districts.

Meanwhile, all seeds and fertilizers required for maize cultivation are also to be provided free of charge, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

However, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera says that the production of milk, eggs and chicken has dropped during this year due to the lack of maize required for the preparation of animal feed, adding that these measures were taken in order to increase the maize production.

