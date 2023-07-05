20 estate houses gutted in fire at Ragala

July 5, 2023   04:26 pm

At least twenty houses in the Lower Division estate in Ragala, Nuwara Eliya have been completely destroyed in a sudden fire that broke out at around 10.00 a.m. this morning (July 05), the police said.

Ragala Police mentioned that the occupants of the relevant houses had left for work at the time of the incident. 

Police suspect that the fire was caused by an electrical leakage in the power lines as a result of the heavy rains and strong winds experienced in the area.

The homeowners and occupants displaced as a result of the fire have been sent to certain community centers by the estate authorities, while the Nuwara Eliya District Disaster Management Unit and the District Secretary have taken measures to provide them with food and other required facilities.

