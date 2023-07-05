Sri Lanka T-bill yields go down

Sri Lanka T-bill yields go down

July 5, 2023   04:38 pm

The Weighted Average Yield Rates (WAYR) have come down significantly at the Treasury Bill auction held today (July 05), according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the WAYR of Treasury Bills with a maturity period of 91 days has dropped from the last auction’s 23.00% to 17.79% in the current auction. 

Meanwhile the weighted average interest rate for T-bills with a maturity period of 182 days has reduced from 19.49% to 15.93% while the rate of Treasury Bills with a maturity period of 364 days is down from 16.99% to 13.86%.

