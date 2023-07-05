New national policy to be introduced for passenger transport

Transport sector trade unions express that the Minister of Transport, Bandula Gunawardene has promised to commence the initial phase of preparing a national policy for passenger transportation in November this year.



Following a discussion with the Minister regarding the preparation of a national policy for passenger transport, the Chairman of the Transport Trade Union Centre Sampath Ranasinghe mentioned that currently, the main issue in passenger transport is not having a national policy for this sector.

“The major trade unions informed this issue to the minister. It is not possible to create a future transport plan by using a national policy which is more than 25 years old”, he said.



Ranasinghe stated that therefore, the minister promised to prepare a new national policy in order to create a modern transport plan using new technology to maintain a quality passenger transport service which is suitable for the country.



“He expressed agreement that he will lay the foundation for creating a national policy for transportation in November,” Ranasinghe added.