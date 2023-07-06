Central Bank further reduces policy interest rates

Central Bank further reduces policy interest rates

July 6, 2023   07:55 am

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has decided to reduce the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank by 200 basis points (bps) to 11.00 per cent and 12.00 per cent, respectively. 

The Board arrived at this decision, at its meeting held on Wednesday (05 July), following a careful analysis of the current and expected developments, including the faster-than-envisaged disinflation process and benign inflation expectations in the domestic economy, with the aim of enabling the economy to reach its potential and stabilising inflation at mid-single digit levels in the medium term, while easing pressures in the financial markets, the CBSL said. 

The Board expects that, with this reduction of policy interest rates by 200 bps, and the reduction of policy interest rates by 250 bps in early June 2023, along with the significant reduction of risk premia on government securities witnessed recently, the market interest rates, particularly lending rates, will adjust downwards adequately and swiftly. 

“Therefore, the banking and financial sector is urged to pass on the benefits of this significant easing of monetary policy by the Central Bank to individuals and businesses, thereby supporting economic activity to rebound in the period ahead,” the statement said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya to remain closed for two days (English)

Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya to remain closed for two days (English)

Saudi Arabia says new oil cuts show strong cooperation with Russia (English)

Saudi Arabia says new oil cuts show strong cooperation with Russia (English)

No agreement reached yet on nuclear power plant - Minister Kanchana (English)

No agreement reached yet on nuclear power plant - Minister Kanchana (English)

Sri Lanka to revive scrapped Japan-funded LRT project (English)

Sri Lanka to revive scrapped Japan-funded LRT project (English)

Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya and Hatton to remain closed due to adverse weather

Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya and Hatton to remain closed due to adverse weather

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.05

Prominent politicians son robbed at knifepoint in Bambalapitiya

Prominent politicians son robbed at knifepoint in Bambalapitiya