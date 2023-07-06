Accepting applications for Grade 05 Scholarship Exam ends today

Accepting applications for Grade 05 Scholarship Exam ends today

July 6, 2023   09:46 am

The Department of Examination says that accepting applications for the Grade 05 scholarship examination will conclude today (July 06).

Accordingly, the time period granted for submitting applications for the examination will end by 12.00 midnight today, the Commission General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara said.

The acceptance of applications for the exam commenced on June 15 only through the online platform, and was scheduled to end at midnight today.

The deadline to submit the applications would not be extended under any circumstances, the exams chief emphasized earlier.

On June 15, the Department of Examinations announced that the 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination will be held on October 15 (Sunday).

