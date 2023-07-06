An Indian national, who is the manager of a restaurant at Galle Face in Colombo, has murdered the Head Chef of the restaurant in a knife attack, the police said.

The incident has been taken place within the restaurant in question last night (July 05), according to Fort Police.

Police further revealed that the deceased, Ajay Kumar, who was employed as the head chef of the restaurant, is also an Indian national.

The murder has reportedly taken place following an argument between the suspect and the 29-year-old victim last night, which had later escalated into a brawl.

Fort Police has arrested the suspect along with the sharp weapon used to commit the murder.