25-year-old hacked to death in Grandpass

July 6, 2023   12:03 pm

A 25-year-old was reportedly hacked to death in the Grandpass area on Wednesday night (05 July), Police reported.

Accordingly, Police said that the youth was attacked by a group of persons on Nagalagam Street in Grandpass who, after chasing him down, had attacked him with sharp weapons.

The victim later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital after sustaining critical injuries.

The incident is believed to have taken place over a long-standing grudge between the perpetrators and the deceased, Police said, adding that investigations are underway to arrest the group of attackers.

