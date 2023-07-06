Prices of lottery tickets increase

Prices of lottery tickets increase

July 6, 2023   12:51 pm

The prices of lottery tickets will be increased, with effect from today (06 July), as per a decision made by both the National Lotteries Board (NLB) and the Development Lotteries Board (DLB).

Accordingly, the prices of lottery tickets will increase from Rs. 20 to Rs. 40, in a bid to cope with the high costs incurred recently, the NLB reported.

Speaking on the matter, however, NLB Assistant General Manager of Sales Menura Chathuranga explained that albeit the price hike, this also increases the consumer’s winning chances.

“The lowest prize of every lottery has been increased to Rs. 40. We have focused on ensuring that there are more winners, and as a whole, the total number of winners of both middle-range and first tier prizes will be increased. With this increase, the main prize has been increased to Rs. 400 million”, he commented.

Meanwhile, the All Ceylon Lottery Dealers’ Association has decided to withdraw from their duties, effective immediately, in protest against the non-increment of the commission allocated for lottery dealers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.06

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.06

Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya to remain closed for two days (English)

Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya to remain closed for two days (English)

Saudi Arabia says new oil cuts show strong cooperation with Russia (English)

Saudi Arabia says new oil cuts show strong cooperation with Russia (English)

No agreement reached yet on nuclear power plant - Minister Kanchana (English)

No agreement reached yet on nuclear power plant - Minister Kanchana (English)

Sri Lanka to revive scrapped Japan-funded LRT project (English)

Sri Lanka to revive scrapped Japan-funded LRT project (English)

Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya and Hatton to remain closed due to adverse weather

Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya and Hatton to remain closed due to adverse weather

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.05