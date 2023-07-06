Prices of lottery tickets increase

The prices of lottery tickets will be increased, with effect from today (06 July), as per a decision made by both the National Lotteries Board (NLB) and the Development Lotteries Board (DLB).

Accordingly, the prices of lottery tickets will increase from Rs. 20 to Rs. 40, in a bid to cope with the high costs incurred recently, the NLB reported.

Speaking on the matter, however, NLB Assistant General Manager of Sales Menura Chathuranga explained that albeit the price hike, this also increases the consumer’s winning chances.

“The lowest prize of every lottery has been increased to Rs. 40. We have focused on ensuring that there are more winners, and as a whole, the total number of winners of both middle-range and first tier prizes will be increased. With this increase, the main prize has been increased to Rs. 400 million”, he commented.

Meanwhile, the All Ceylon Lottery Dealers’ Association has decided to withdraw from their duties, effective immediately, in protest against the non-increment of the commission allocated for lottery dealers.