A special parliamentary committee has been appointed to probe the country’s financial bankruptcy, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said.

This was revealed by the Speaker during this morning’s (06 July) parliamentary session, during which he further revealed that SLPP MP Sagara Kariyawasam was appointed as the chairman of the said committee.

Chief Opposition Whip MP Lakshman Kiriella objected to Kariyawasam’s appointment, claiming that it was ‘unbelievable’ that a member of the ruling party was tasked with investigating the reason behind the country’s bankruptcy.

“This is like asking the mother of a thief”, he commented in this regard.

Meanwhile, MP Anura Priyadarshana Yapa expressed his concern over Kirierlla’s statement, adding that all governments were responsible for the state to which Sri Lanka has fallen today, and that it was not ‘the work of just one or two’ governments.