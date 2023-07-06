MP Sagara Kariyawasam to chair committee probing countrys bankrupty

MP Sagara Kariyawasam to chair committee probing countrys bankrupty

July 6, 2023   12:52 pm

A special parliamentary committee has been appointed to probe the country’s financial bankruptcy, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said.

This was revealed by the Speaker during this morning’s (06 July) parliamentary session, during which he further revealed that SLPP MP Sagara Kariyawasam was appointed as the chairman of the said committee.

Chief Opposition Whip MP Lakshman Kiriella objected to Kariyawasam’s appointment, claiming that it was ‘unbelievable’ that a member of the ruling party was tasked with investigating the reason behind the country’s bankruptcy.

“This is like asking the mother of a thief”, he commented in this regard.

Meanwhile, MP Anura Priyadarshana Yapa expressed his concern over Kirierlla’s statement, adding that all governments were responsible for the state to which Sri Lanka has fallen today, and that it was not ‘the work of just one or two’ governments.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.06

Headlines of Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin - 2023.07.06

Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya to remain closed for two days (English)

Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya to remain closed for two days (English)

Saudi Arabia says new oil cuts show strong cooperation with Russia (English)

Saudi Arabia says new oil cuts show strong cooperation with Russia (English)

No agreement reached yet on nuclear power plant - Minister Kanchana (English)

No agreement reached yet on nuclear power plant - Minister Kanchana (English)

Sri Lanka to revive scrapped Japan-funded LRT project (English)

Sri Lanka to revive scrapped Japan-funded LRT project (English)

Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya and Hatton to remain closed due to adverse weather

Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya and Hatton to remain closed due to adverse weather

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.05