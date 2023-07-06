Laugfs Gas also slashes prices

July 6, 2023   03:45 pm

Laugfs Gas PLC, one of the two largest liquefied petroleum (LP) gas suppliers in the country, has also decided to reduce the prices of its domestic gas cylinders following the significant price revision announced by Litro Gas earlier this week.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg cylinder of Laugfs LP gas has been reduced by Rs. 300, bringing down the price to Rs. 3,690.

The revised prices are as follows;

12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 3,690 (reduced by Rs. 300)
5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,476 (reduced by Rs. 120)

The Laugfs Gas Company said the price reduction, effective from midnight today (July 06), was made in a bid to directly provide the benefit of the recent price drops in the global market to the consumers.

The general public can access further details regarding the price revisions, and the district-wise prices of the gas cylinders by contacting the ‘1345’ hotline, the company added.

Meanwhile, Litro Gas Lanka had also slashed the prices of its domestic gas cylinders substantially this week:

12.5kg cylinder – Rs. 2,982 (reduced by Rs. 204)
5kg cylinder – Rs. 1,198 (reduced by Rs. 83)
2.3kg cylinder – Rs. 561 (reduced by Rs. 37)

