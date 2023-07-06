New Electricity Act to be presented for Cabinet approval

New Electricity Act to be presented for Cabinet approval

July 6, 2023   05:05 pm

The final draft of the new Electricity Act has been handed over to the legal draftsman’s office for clearance and is due to be submitted to the Cabinet approval, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijsekera said.

Accordingly, the draft will be presented before the Cabinet of Ministers upon receiving the certification from the Attorney General.

Meanwhile, the power sector reform secretariat, which is due to be established, will develop and implement the transition plan together with financial and technical assistance from the relevant development agencies.

A discussion in this regard was held at the Ministry’s premises on Thursday (06 July), at which Country Directors, Mission Heads, senior officials & energy experts from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), USAID, World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) were present, Minister Wijesekera said in a Twitter statement. 

“I thank the development agencies for their assistance extended to the reform process”, he said in this regard.

