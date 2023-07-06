Parliamentary select committee appointed to investigate causes for financial bankruptcy

A Select Committee of Parliament has been appointed to investigate the causes of the financial bankruptcy declared by the government, the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced today (06).

Accordingly, the Speaker has appointed the Members of Parliament under the Chair of Sagara Kariyawasam, to serve on the Select Committee of Parliament to Investigate Causes for Financial Bankruptcy declared by the Government and to report to Parliament and submit its proposals and recommendations in this regard.

MPs Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, Attorney-at-Law, D. V. Chanaka, Vijitha Herath, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Eran Wickramaratne, Ashok Abeysinghe, Jayantha Ketagoda, Harshana Rajakaruna, Major Pradeep Undugoda, Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda, Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam and Prof. Ranjith Bandara were appointed to serve in this select committee, the speaker said.