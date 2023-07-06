Parliamentary select committee appointed to investigate causes for financial bankruptcy

Parliamentary select committee appointed to investigate causes for financial bankruptcy

July 6, 2023   05:52 pm

A Select Committee of Parliament has been appointed to investigate the causes of the financial bankruptcy declared by the government, the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced today (06).

Accordingly, the Speaker has appointed the Members of Parliament under the Chair of Sagara Kariyawasam, to serve on the Select Committee of Parliament to Investigate Causes for Financial Bankruptcy declared by the Government and to report to Parliament and submit its proposals and recommendations in this regard.

MPs Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, Attorney-at-Law, D. V. Chanaka, Vijitha Herath, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Eran Wickramaratne, Ashok Abeysinghe, Jayantha Ketagoda, Harshana Rajakaruna, Major Pradeep Undugoda, Sanjeeva Edirimanna, Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda, Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam and Prof. Ranjith Bandara were appointed to serve in this select committee, the speaker said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.06

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.06

25-year-old hacked to death by gang in Grandpass

25-year-old hacked to death by gang in Grandpass

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.06

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.06

Prices of lottery tickets increase by Rs. 20

Prices of lottery tickets increase by Rs. 20

Health professionals raise suspicions over post-surgery death of patient at National Eye Hospital

Health professionals raise suspicions over post-surgery death of patient at National Eye Hospital

Central Bank of Sri Lanka further reduces policy interest rates

Central Bank of Sri Lanka further reduces policy interest rates

Three arrested withƊ-MMC' drug detected for first time in Sri Lanka

Three arrested withƊ-MMC' drug detected for first time in Sri Lanka