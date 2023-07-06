Sri Lanka must conclude debt restructuring for rating upgrade  Semasinghe

The credit rating agencies are due to reveal their official position on Sri Lanka upon completion of the country’s recently approved Domestic Debt Optimisation (DDO) strategy.

Taking to Twitter, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe highlighted that in order for Sri Lanka to lead to a rating upgrade, the domestic and foreign debt restructuring must first be concluded.

“It is the accepted methodology of international credit rating agencies. On completion of DDO the rating agencies will reveal their official position on Sri Lanka”, Semasinghe said.