Sri Lanka must conclude debt restructuring for rating upgrade  Semasinghe

Sri Lanka must conclude debt restructuring for rating upgrade  Semasinghe

July 6, 2023   07:16 pm

The credit rating agencies are due to reveal their official position on Sri Lanka upon completion of the country’s recently approved Domestic Debt Optimisation (DDO) strategy.

Taking to Twitter, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe highlighted that in order for Sri Lanka to lead to a rating upgrade, the domestic and foreign debt restructuring must first be concluded.

“It is the accepted methodology of international credit rating agencies. On completion of DDO the rating agencies will reveal their official position on Sri Lanka”, Semasinghe said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.06

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.06

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.06

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.06

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.06

25-year-old hacked to death by gang in Grandpass

25-year-old hacked to death by gang in Grandpass

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.06

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.06

Prices of lottery tickets increase by Rs. 20

Prices of lottery tickets increase by Rs. 20

Health professionals raise suspicions over post-surgery death of patient at National Eye Hospital

Health professionals raise suspicions over post-surgery death of patient at National Eye Hospital

Central Bank of Sri Lanka further reduces policy interest rates

Central Bank of Sri Lanka further reduces policy interest rates