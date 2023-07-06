Presidents Secretary writes to Ministry Secretaries on attending Pment Committee meetings

Presidents Secretary writes to Ministry Secretaries on attending Pment Committee meetings

July 6, 2023   08:06 pm

President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake has sent an official letter to all Secretaries to Ministries regarding attending meetings of the Committees of Parliament.

Accordingly, Mr. Ekanayake sent the letter today (06 July), while Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and newly-appointed Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera were also copied, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

It has been reported that in the letter of concern, Ekanayake stated that in the event the Opposition Leader wished to summon public officers for a meeting due to be held within the premises of the Parliament, he will be required to inform the relevant Minister, in writing, of the matter, who will then sanction the required officers to attend the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.06

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.06

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.06

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.06

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.06

25-year-old hacked to death by gang in Grandpass

25-year-old hacked to death by gang in Grandpass

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.06

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.06

Prices of lottery tickets increase by Rs. 20

Prices of lottery tickets increase by Rs. 20

Health professionals raise suspicions over post-surgery death of patient at National Eye Hospital

Health professionals raise suspicions over post-surgery death of patient at National Eye Hospital

Central Bank of Sri Lanka further reduces policy interest rates

Central Bank of Sri Lanka further reduces policy interest rates