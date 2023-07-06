President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake has sent an official letter to all Secretaries to Ministries regarding attending meetings of the Committees of Parliament.

Accordingly, Mr. Ekanayake sent the letter today (06 July), while Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and newly-appointed Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadeera were also copied, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

It has been reported that in the letter of concern, Ekanayake stated that in the event the Opposition Leader wished to summon public officers for a meeting due to be held within the premises of the Parliament, he will be required to inform the relevant Minister, in writing, of the matter, who will then sanction the required officers to attend the meeting.