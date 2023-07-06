Date fixed for Committee stage of Anti-Corruption Bill

The Second Reading of the Anti-Corruption Bill was passed in Parliament on Thursday (06 July).

Accordingly, the Committee Stage of the Bill is scheduled to be taken up on 19 July, as decided during today’s parliamentary session.

The debate on the Anti-Corruption Bill was taken up for the second day in Parliament today, after which Minister Susil Premajayantha revealed that the passing of the Bill is likely to be postponed.

Thus, he noted that the passing of the Bill will be determined after it is presented before the Parliament, with amendments, on 19 July.