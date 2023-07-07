Draft of proposed Employment Act to be made public soon

July 7, 2023   08:24 am

Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara says the first draft of the proposed Employment Act will be made public soon.

Taking to Twitter, the lawmaker mentioned that the document has already been submitted to the National Labour Advisory Council.

The draft of the proposed Employment Act was prepared after a comprehensive stakeholder consultation with the objective of achieving inclusive economic growth, he added.

